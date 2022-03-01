Knaresborougha and Ripon boxing sessions to help autistic children

Dean B Lund has founded Fighting Fit Coaching which runs sessions in Knaresborough, as well as Ripon.

“Parents of an autistic child often strugle to find a sports group that isn’t football for them to join.

“We specialise in adapting our boxing sessions for autistic adults and children, although we do provide services for the over-fifties and neurotypical children also,” said Dean.

“As a professional coach and father of two children with autism, it’s been my pride to deliver adapted boxing sessions for children who may otherwise struggle to participate in boxing and other sporting activities.

“Utilising my extensive knowledge in sports coaching, alongside setting and tracking goals for Special Educational Needs children, youngsters are in a supportive environment with others who are similar in terms of behaviours and methods of learning.”

The sessions see youngsters using boxing gloves to hit pads only and Dean says there are no blows to the body or head.

Dean added that he has specialist help with life away from the sessions.

“My education director Laura has achieved a master’s in nursing from which she is putting together packages to help parents of autistic children to support their little ones with things such as sleep, PDA, and SPD.

“We are developing systems to provide scaffolding to our clients so they can engage in sport in a safe, beneficial environment - gaining confidence in using their social skills and developing their spatial awareness, strength, fine and gross motor skills.”