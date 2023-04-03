Knaresborough woman who overcame being paralysed to help others 'humbled' by invitation to King's coronation

Lauren Doherty has given safety talks to thousands of pupils and adults since she was left paralysed after being hit by a van in August 2008 at the age of 19 while crossing Skipton Road.

The former Starbeck Primary, Harrogate High School and King James’s School pupil, who is now aged 34, continues to help and inspire others despite still requiring round-the-clock care.

After receiving a British Empire Medal in the Queens 2021 Birthday Honours for services to education, Lauren said it was humbling to be invited to attend the coronation of Charles III in May.

Knaresborough's incredible road safety campaigner Lauren Doherty with The Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner,

"It meant so much to me being recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours last year,” Lauren said.

"To be now invited to the coronation, it means so much to me. It’s very humbling."

Ms Doherty began giving talks in schools and businesses in the Harrogate district in 2016 to warn people of the dangers of being careless while crossing the road.

Since then she has founded her own charity, Road Safety Talks to share her story, taking the talks nationwide

Paying tribute to Lauren’s inspirational efforts, Rebecca Blunstone, the charity's project manager, said: "Lauren continues to demonstrate to others that decisions we make, even split-second decisions, can have life changing consequences.

"But this doesn't mean your life is over."

