Knaresborough waterski and wakeboard club gains grant

Calmwater Bay Waterski and Wakeboard Club secured a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes Community Champion scheme which will help fund the club’s new jetties.

Located at the former Farnham Quarry, the club has a team of volunteers to construct the new jetties as Simon Waring from the club explains.

He said: “Replacing our jetties is a mammoth task but essentials as they have become dangerous.

“Works like this have to be completed in our closed season and with our team of volunteers and Persimmon homes’ donation we are very pleased to be able to get working on improving our facilities.”

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month with each of the 30 regional businesses, plus Persimmon Plc, awarding up to £1,000 to two worthy causes each month.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: Our Community Champions scheme has allowed us to support local good causes who make a difference to their community.

“Calmwater Bay Waterski and Wakeboard Club is within walking distance of our Orchard Gardens development, so it is wonderful to support such a good cause right on our doorstep.”