Knaresborough Town Crier wows crowds at Christmas Market with his ukulele
Andrew Richards, one of the two Town Criers in Knaresborough, is also a member of local ukulele band, the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes.
On Sunday, December 3, Andrew introduced his band and then, in full Town Crier regalia, he joined in to entertain the crowd attending the Knaresborough Christmas Market.
Round Table entertainment organiser, Jim Moorhouse, said: “Over the last few years your group has become a major attraction in the Knaresborough Christmas Market entertainment programme.”
The Spa Town Ukes are all volunteers and collect for their charity partner, Saint Michael's Hospice.
In the last financial year they raised over £4,500.