Knaresborough Town Council ready to take over market granted a Royal Charter by King Edward II

Knaresborough Town Council is keeping its fingers crossed it will be permitted to take over the town’s historic market which operates under a Royal Charter granted by King Edward II.

The plans to hand over the running of Knaresborough’s weekly Chartered Market from North Yorkshire Council into local hands are set to go before the county council’s executive next Tuesday, October 21.

Under the plans, Knaresborough Town Council would be responsible for all costs associated with operating the market and would, in turn, receive all the income, with no costs for the local authority.

If it goes ahead, the move would be the first example of the county council’s much-vaunted “double devolution” a concept involving the responsibility of local council services being given to town or parish councils.

Potential transfer of responsibility into local hands - Knaresborough Market has operated under a Royal Charter since 1310. (Picture contributed)

The town council’s clerk, Angela Pulman, said: “Knaresborough Town Council is hopeful for a favourable decision regarding the transfer of the market.

“The town council is eager to begin working closely with North Yorkshire Council throughout the transfer process and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

“Recognising the market’s significance to the town’s heritage and community, the town council is dedicated to preserving its longstanding role while striving to enhance its future.

“The aim is to develop the market into one of the best in the region.”

In its business case submitted to the authority, Knaresborough Town Council says it hopes to build on the historic significance of the charter market by making it a place that brings the community together.

It also wants to provide opportunities to link with the educational and voluntary sectors and give a platform to entrepreneurs.

As part of any deal, Knaresborough Town Council intends to:

Invest in an e-booking system for stall bookings.

Continue the stall set-up service through an appointed contractor.

Create a markets committee to report to Knaresborough Town Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Malcolm Taylor, said: “By allowing the town council to take over responsibility for this market, we would be enabling decisions that will benefit stallholders and residents to be taken at a local level.”