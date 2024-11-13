Knaresborough to host traditional Christmas market - see what's going on at this year's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knaresborough promises to offer visitors a Yorkshire festive experience to remember this year when its popular Christmas Market returns to the town.

Running on December 7 and 8 and centred around the imposing Christmas tree in the town’s historic Market Place, the traditional Yorkshire market is a firm favourite with residents and visitors alike.

The market opens at 10am on Saturday December 7, when the town centre will be filled with more than 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.

Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the festive atmosphere, as shoppers browse the brightly lit stalls and local independent shops.

Knaresborough Christmas Market at night with Christmas twinkly lights.

Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said: “Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from traders and visitors alike.

“The 2024 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders.

"We are also keen that the market benefits the town as a whole.

"Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other organisations and businesses to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events taking place in Knaresborough over the market weekend.

Plenty of tasty treats at Knaresborough Christmas market.

"We are also supporting Rotary, Lions, St John Ambulance, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.”

Committee member Charlotte Gale added: “We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street.

"We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer.

"The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful festive feeling in town on the market weekend.”

A Winter wonderland awaits at Knaresborough.

She said the Knaresborough Banking Hub, located at the top of Kirkgate, had again agreed to open its counter services during the Christmas Market.

Covering most banks, the service will allow residents, businesses and market traders to access cash over the counter between 9am and 5pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

The market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday December 8 with a fireworks finale, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

The centre of Knaresborough is largely pedestrianised for the event, but a free Park and Ride is available all weekend from the GSPK car park on Manse Lane to Chapel Street.

Buses will run from 8am to 5.30pm throughout the weekend.

Visit the event website www.knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk for more information, entertainment timings and details of shops, restaurants, cafes and attractions.