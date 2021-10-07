Knaresborough teen crowned Young Driver after skills test

Greg King, who attends King James’s School in Knaresborough, was one of 40 talented finalists, all aged under 17, who earned their place competing at the event held on October 2 at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire.

He competed in the 14-16 age category and was praised for his safe driving skills.

Greg said: “I had a brilliant day. It was great to spend so much time behind the wheel with new instructors.

“I really love learning to drive and I’m proud of how well I’ve done to get to the final.

“It’s great to think that I’m improving my skills all the time so by the time I’m 17 I’ll already have that head-start of knowing how to safely control a car.”

The Challenge is organised by Young Driver, pre-17 driving school, and 2021 marks the seventh year the competition has run.

Competitors take part in a variety of driving activities including reversing, parking, manoeuvring a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving.

Drivers are behind the wheel of new, dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified driving instructors who assess their abilities and skills.

TV presenter and motoring expert Quentin Willson awarded the finalists their prizes of a medal, 60-minute Young Driver voucher and a signed copy of Quentin Willson’s book: Learn to Drive without Tears and Tantrums.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “It’s been a great final, the drivers all performed amazingly.

“Greg should feel very proud of himself, it’s a fantastic achievement.

“Anyone watching the finalists drive can see how beneficial it is learning at such a young age.

“These teens take the responsibility of being a safe driver very seriously and they show great control of the cars.

“They’ll take that forward with them as they learn on the road at 17 and then as qualified drivers.

“But beyond showing us how great their driving skills are, they’ve all had a really great day with lots of smiles and a real sense of pride and achievement, which is what it’s all about.”