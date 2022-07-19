Knaresborough Rotary Club welcomes former deputy mayor to ranks

Kevin Hawkins answered the club’s call for new members and was welcomed by President David Kaye.

Kevin, who was born and raised in Surrey, moved to Knaresborough in 1994 and because a town and borough councillor, serving as deputy mayor of Harrogate in 2004.

His interests include Family History and concocting quizzes as a quiz master.

Kevin is a room guide for the National Trust at Beningbrough Hall and is married to June.

Knaresborough Rotary, which organises charity fundraising events and more, recently issued an appeal for new members.

“Open to both men and women, Knaresborough Rotary Club has been serving the town since 1962,” said Knaresborough club spokesman Brian Souter.

“It is part of a worldwide organisation of 1.2 million Rotarians belonging to over 32,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries,” he explained.