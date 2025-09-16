Knaresborough queen of crime's 'heart-pounding twists' turned into new box set of books

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:06 BST
An award-nominated Knaresborough crime fiction writer whose leading character was partly inspired by the Harrogate Advertiser has talked about her new box set.

Hailed as "perfect for fans of Ann Cleeves, Val McDermid and LJ Ross", the first three Jude Baxendale crime mystery thrillers by Bernie Crosthwaite are now available in in one gripping box set – including If It Bleeds, Body Language and The Hemp House.

A novelist, playwright and short story writer, Croswthwaite says the fictional crime-solving photographer on a local paper in a northern town was inspired by her own past times on the Harrogate Advertiser and Knaresborough Post.

‘"I used my own experiences working for Ackrill Newspapers in writing the three books,” said Bernie whose plays have been performed in theatres from London to Largs, as well as on BBC radio.

Queen of crime - One of Knaresborough writer Bernie Croswthwaite's stories was shortlisted for a CWA Short Story Dagger award. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
"If It Bleeds was inspired by the awesome sight of the vast machinery of the press hall, where the papers are printed.

"And a tragic story in the paper triggered the idea for Body Language.

"But of course, those things are just starting points.”

Such is Bernie’s literary talents, her story The Golden Hour was shortlisted for a CWA Short Story Dagger, one of the highest accolades in crime writing.

Previously available from Lume Books on ebook, the Jude Baxendale trilogy has been praised for its “heart-pounding twists that will keep you hooked from the first page to the last” and is now available as a box set of ebooks via Amazon.

More information: https://thecwa.co.uk/find-an-author/crosthwaite-bernie/

