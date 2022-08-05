Knaresborough Players set sights on first drama since 2019

Fwd: Knaresborough Players - Jubilee Jukebox

The group will present Peter Colley’s comedy thriller - I’ll be Back before Midnight - at the Frazer Theatre from October 19-22.

“This will be the first drama offering from the Knaresborough Players since Autumn 2019 and promises to be an exciting show,” said Players’ spokesman Sian Pearce.

“The play will be directed by Colin Beveridge, who will also take the role of George.”

The comedy thriller tells the tale of Jan, a young wife recovering from a nervous disorder.

She and her husband rent a remote cabin from an odd farmer who delights in telling gruesome ghost stories.

Then the husband’s strange sister arrives and all manner of frightening events occur.

“What happens to fragile Jan as bodies appear and disappear give this classic thriller its tremendously frightening impact,” added Sian.

There will be a full read-through of the play at 7.30pm on Wednesday August 10 at The Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

“All are welcome to attend and discuss the on-stage and off-stage opportunities for getting involved in the production,” added Sian.

Open Auditions for the roles of Greg Sanderson (a PhD student, mid twenties); Jan Sanderson (Greg’s wife, early twenties) and Laura Sanderson (Greg’s sister, late twenties, early thirties) will be held on August 23 and 25.

Sian added: “Please note that you do not need to be a member of the Knaresborough Players to audition but you will need to join if successful.”

The cast will then rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 10pm, starting September 1.

Director, Colin Beveridge, said: “This is an exciting play with some interesting technical challenges.

“I’m looking forward to building a strong team both on and off stage to create a memorable show.”