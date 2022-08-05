Knaresborough nursing home says farewell to manager

Residents and staff at We Care Group’s Bilton Hall Nursing Home in Bilton Hall Drive, were delighted that both the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate Coun Robert Windass and local MP Andrew Jones were able to attend the event.

And the party provided the opportunity for everyone to say an official goodbye to Glenda Ibbotson, who retired last April as manager at the home after 13 years as manager.

Bernie Suresparan, Executive Chairman, We Care Group said: “We all had a wonderful evening.

“It was great that the Deputy Mayor and local MP were able to take time out of their busy schedules to join us as we said a massive thank you to Glenda for all she had achieved at the home and a fond farewell on her retirement.

“Everyone at We Care Group wishes her a long, healthy and happy retirement.”

The Deputy Mayor and MP welcomed the opportunity to visit the home and meet with staff and residents.

They commented on how wonderful it was for the home to start holding events such as this and get some normality back.

The event was also attended by Bernie Suresparan, Executive Chairman, Liza Beukes, Managing Director and Tracy Johnson, Operations Director, all from the We Care Group, which Bilton Hall Nursing Home is part of.