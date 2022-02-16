Knaresborough Museum Association plans Jubilee events

Kathy Allday outside the former Castle Girls School, Knaresborough Picture Gerard Binks

Knaresborough Museum Association announced that it is working on the event, to be held from June 2-4, when it hopes to unveil some of its key exhibits and information on the new facility which will record life of the townspeople.

Chairman for the museum, which will be based in the former Castle Girls School, Kathy Allday said: “We will also have information, display material and artefacts for each of our eight planned exhibition zones, as well as a model railway, children’s activities, workshops and a guided history trail.

“Various other organisations such as Rotary and the British Legion will have stands at the event and we will be launching our Museum Membership scheme.

“The event will take place in the former Castle Girls’ School (times and detailed programme to be announced later).

“It will be the first opportunity for members of the public to see inside the building which will house the museum and learn a lot more about our detailed plans.”

She added that the fundraising team are currently working on an application for a National Heritage Lottery Grant.

And consultation is also underway to make the facility welcoming and accessible to all.

Councillor Christine Willoughby nominated the Museum Association as her Charity of the Year and is fully behind the project.