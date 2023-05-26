Knaresborough man sets off on his final trip to Ukraine with cargo to reopen the town’s school

The Advertiser has followed Mr Frendt’s last three trips and has been privileged to report on his efforts which previously saw him deliver essential equipment to a Volodymyr hospital caught up in the conflict.

Whilst Mr Frendt is overwhelmed with the generosity of local people and trade in Yorkshire and has made considerable progress for the war-torn town, he is approaching the final stages of his work and has been urged to take more care of his own physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Frendt said: “I wasn’t going to do another trip but I got that much stuff donated. They took me to visit the closed high school, caught in the same blast as the hospital. They’d heard what I’d done for the Hospital and asked if I could do the same for them.”

Bob and Maureen at the fundraiser in aid of the school in Volodymyr.

Mr Frendt returned from his seventh trip and managed to source computers, paint, sports kits and other essentials to ensure the school could open for September.

Not to mention more mattresses, syringes, mobility scooters and essential aid for the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his story has made its way around Yorkshire, generosity has been ‘outstanding’.

“I had ten computers delivered about five weeks ago,” he beamed.

Mr Bob Frendt prepares to set off on his 8th and final journey

The town informed Mr Frendt they had kept sports teams and tournaments going as a means to keep up the mental and physical wellbeing of the children whilst they were unable to attend school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given news that the girls team snatched the championship title for the league, but felt too embarrassed to have a photograph taken due to their unflattering sports attire.

Within two weeks of being back, Mr Frendt found three full sets of kits, in Ukraine colours, and complete with the school’s logo printed on the shirts.

He said: “They had no kit! They were absolutely blown away by it.

“I’ve also been give a huge amount of sweets, as it's children's day on June 1, in Ukraine. Seeing the kids with Easter eggs on the last trip was heartbreaking, not having had any chocolate in so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of them are in a really poor state."

His last trip also brought about two of his more stranger requests.

“I met the mayor of Volodymyr after we managed to ‘twin-town’ with Knaresborough and he offered to marry me and my partner Maureen, after discovering we’d been engaged 32 years, which they found funny.

“Then they asked if I had any fire engines lying around, I said ‘of course, I have a yard full!!’. I said, I’d see what I can do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The towns fire engines had been taken when the bombing started as they were needed to preserve the heritage of neighbouring towns.

“This is definitely my last trip,” he said. “I had a fall two weeks ago, it could have been fatal so I need to take it steady. I’m 72 now.

“I blacked-out from low blood-pressure in the bathroom, fell and smashed my head. Luckily Maureen heard it, for a few seconds she thought I was dead.”

Bob is confident the school will re-open in September, and although much is still the same the people are getting on with life the best way they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met the principal of the school,” he said. “He said we need to get these kids back into education, these children are the future of our town. That’s why we were desperate to get these computers in time.