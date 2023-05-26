News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Knaresborough man sets off on his final trip to Ukraine with cargo to reopen the town’s school

Retired lorry driver Bob Frendt set off for his 8th and final journey to Volodymyr, Ukraine, to deliver a cargo full of school essentials which will give the children of the town a chance to thrive and learn again.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 26th May 2023, 17:20 BST- 3 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:26 BST

The Advertiser has followed Mr Frendt’s last three trips and has been privileged to report on his efforts which previously saw him deliver essential equipment to a Volodymyr hospital caught up in the conflict.

Whilst Mr Frendt is overwhelmed with the generosity of local people and trade in Yorkshire and has made considerable progress for the war-torn town, he is approaching the final stages of his work and has been urged to take more care of his own physical health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Frendt said: “I wasn’t going to do another trip but I got that much stuff donated. They took me to visit the closed high school, caught in the same blast as the hospital. They’d heard what I’d done for the Hospital and asked if I could do the same for them.”

Bob and Maureen at the fundraiser in aid of the school in Volodymyr.Bob and Maureen at the fundraiser in aid of the school in Volodymyr.
Bob and Maureen at the fundraiser in aid of the school in Volodymyr.
Most Popular

Mr Frendt returned from his seventh trip and managed to source computers, paint, sports kits and other essentials to ensure the school could open for September.

Not to mention more mattresses, syringes, mobility scooters and essential aid for the hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since his story has made its way around Yorkshire, generosity has been ‘outstanding’.

“I had ten computers delivered about five weeks ago,” he beamed.

Mr Bob Frendt prepares to set off on his 8th and final journeyMr Bob Frendt prepares to set off on his 8th and final journey
Mr Bob Frendt prepares to set off on his 8th and final journey

The town informed Mr Frendt they had kept sports teams and tournaments going as a means to keep up the mental and physical wellbeing of the children whilst they were unable to attend school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was given news that the girls team snatched the championship title for the league, but felt too embarrassed to have a photograph taken due to their unflattering sports attire.

Within two weeks of being back, Mr Frendt found three full sets of kits, in Ukraine colours, and complete with the school’s logo printed on the shirts.

He said: “They had no kit! They were absolutely blown away by it.

“I’ve also been give a huge amount of sweets, as it's children's day on June 1, in Ukraine. Seeing the kids with Easter eggs on the last trip was heartbreaking, not having had any chocolate in so long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some of them are in a really poor state."

His last trip also brought about two of his more stranger requests.

“I met the mayor of Volodymyr after we managed to ‘twin-town’ with Knaresborough and he offered to marry me and my partner Maureen, after discovering we’d been engaged 32 years, which they found funny.

“Then they asked if I had any fire engines lying around, I said ‘of course, I have a yard full!!’. I said, I’d see what I can do."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The towns fire engines had been taken when the bombing started as they were needed to preserve the heritage of neighbouring towns.

“This is definitely my last trip,” he said. “I had a fall two weeks ago, it could have been fatal so I need to take it steady. I’m 72 now.

“I blacked-out from low blood-pressure in the bathroom, fell and smashed my head. Luckily Maureen heard it, for a few seconds she thought I was dead.”

Bob is confident the school will re-open in September, and although much is still the same the people are getting on with life the best way they can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I met the principal of the school,” he said. “He said we need to get these kids back into education, these children are the future of our town. That’s why we were desperate to get these computers in time.

“It’s going to be emotional, it’s going to be sad. But at the same time I’m helping the school get back on its feet and the kids back into education. And that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.”

Read More
North Yorkshire firefighters free trapped van driver following collision on majo...
Related topics:UkraineKnaresboroughYorkshire