Knaresborough man set to tackle next months London Marathon in memory of his dad

Tom is running the 26.2 miles to raise money for MS Society UK after his dad, Bob, passed away from multiple sclerosis (MS) last year, following a 16-year battle with the illness.

Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable and incurable condition that affects people's nervous systems and no-one with MS can be sure when or how it will affect them next.

The MS Society UK fund vital research into the causes of MS and possible treatments, as well as providing a helpline service answering the calls of those looking for advice and support.

Tom Kilmurray is taking part in the London Marathon next month to raise money for MS Society UK

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom said: “I really wanted to do something in memory of my dad and show support to other carers out there like my mum.

"Like me, running was big part of my dad’s life and in 1983 he ran the London Marathon in three hours and six minutes.”

A member of Knaresborough Striders running club, Tom is looking forward to the excitement and atmosphere of London and is determined to reach his ambitious target of £2,000 to help fund vital research into the disease.

Tom added: “It has been awful to see someone who was so active and energetic slowly deteriorate, plus watch the strain it put on my mum, who was my dad’s full-time carer for the last few years of his life.

Tom Kilmurray is taking part in the London Marathon next month to raise money for MS Society UK

"Running London has been a long-held ambition but running in my dad’s footsteps for this charity will be extra special.”