Knaresborough man overcomes Aspergers distractions to publish book

Former King James pupil Matt Wilkinson, 45, has released Drive Time, available through Amazon, after starting it in 2015.

Nigel Atkin, Employer Engagement Officer at APM who supports Matt said: “It took another two years of rewrites and battles with distraction to fully complete Drive Time and release it via KDP.

“His autism comes along with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), which makes it exceedingly difficult for him to keep his mind on the writing page for extended periods of time.

“There are many aspects of ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder) that make it impossible for him to function in any ‘normal’ work environment.

“Social anxiety, oversensitivity to certain sounds and light, demand avoidance, panic attacks, or shutdowns from the stress of any expectations all come together with the ADD to make finding suitable work very difficult.

“Working from home or for himself in some way is a more likely source of income for him, being a full-time writer would be his dream scenario.

“Therefore, the success of Drive Time and planned sequels would make an enormous impact on his life.”

Matthew’s book centres on three friends who have invented a machine that can send messages back in time.

They question if they can use the machine to rescue humanity from a bleak future.

Using their Time Drive technology, they will reshape reality itself until it’s inhabitants are guarded against extinction.