Knaresborough Lions reveal Bed Race 2024 details as they prepare to take Santa's sleigh to Christmas events

Organisers of Knaresborough Bed Race which attracts crowds of 30,000 each year have revealed the theme for next year’s big event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may still be 2023 with the Christmas festivities yet to begin but members of Knaresborough Lions are already hard at work on preparations for Knaresborough Bed Race 2024.

The volunteer-led community event’s chairman, Martin Brock said: “Our minds may be very much focussed on the Christmas at this time of year but we also need to keep planning 2024’s bed race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Permissions for land usage and road closures are being sought, and with entries opening on January 1, 2024, it’s important that we choose a theme for the event.”

Flashback to Knaresborough Bed Race 2023 - The parade of bed race teams makes its way down the High Street in Knaresborough. (Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme)

Ideas for next year’s theme came in from club members, runners and event supporters, with the winning idea of Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages suggested by long-term bed race supporters from Somerset, Joe Fielder and Caroline Fletcher.

“With thousands of years of history to choose from, this theme was a clear winner when it came to the vote,” said Mr Brock.

"We are sure as always that the teams will do the event proud with some amazing designs for the parade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Lions always uses the annual bed race to donate funds to local charities as part of its all-year round support for the community.

Local constituted clubs and groups are being reminded that the final entries for small grants from the Lions Community Fund must be submitted by Thursday, November 30.

In the meantime, the festive season will see the Lions prepare the much-loved Santa’s sleigh and Lions mulled wine wagon.

Father Christmas will be appearing at both Bright Friday on Friday, November 24 and the town’s Christmas market the following weekend from December 3-4 with mulled wine on sale at both events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa’s sleigh will also touring the streets of Knaresborough from Monday, November 27.

To apply for a small grant, visit: https://www.knaresboroughlions.org/post/knaresborough-lions-launch-community-fund-for-local-organisations

Applications will not be considered for core funding, and will be considered only from properly constituted organisations rather than from individuals