Knaresborough Knightmares will return this Autumn to scare the pants off you

A popular if spooky event in Knaresborough which began when the country was emerging from Covid restrictions is to return this month offering its most frightening experience yet.

The Knaresborough ghost walks began in late 2021, when many people remained cautious about indoor venues.

Ghost walks seemed to offer an opportunity for some outdoor entertainment in a most historic setting, so Mark Ellison of the Knaresborough Mummers prepared some dark tales of the town.

Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, The Knaresborough Knightmares ghost walk is back this Autumn with a series of scary walks scheduled for Halloween and Christmas.

Knaresborough ghost walks raise funds for charity, with all the ticket money from the walks being donated to good causes like the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Martin House and Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group. (Picture contributed)

Although not a large town, Knaresborough has a long and, sometimes, gory history.

As far back as 1171, the castle was the hiding place for Thomas Beckett’s murderers, and more recently the local schoolmaster Eugene Aram gained notoriety as a convicted killer, after a battered corpse was found buried at St Robert’s Cave.

As well as tales of murder the walks obviously cover hauntings, including stories concerning the infamous White Lady, a spirit often seen in the Castle grounds. There are also tales of witchcraft from the old Forest of Knaresborough. The town has connections to the young Guy Fawkes, and of course to the mysterious Mother Shipton.

In 2023 alone, the popular tours around the town raised more than £1,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Organisers stress that, despite the dark themes, the ghost walks remain quite light-hearted and humorous and are for all but the most faint-hearted.

They’re dog-friendly and not too physically demanding, as well.

There are usually four walks per year and each one usually lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Forthcoming dates include:

Wednesday, October 29, 7pm

Knaresborough Knightmares: a Halloween Ghost Walk – Meet at Knaresborough Market Cross.

Wednesday, December 17, 7pm

Knaresborough Knightmares: a Christmas Ghost Walk – Meet at Knaresborough Market Cross.

To book a ghost walk, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/knaresborough-knightmares.