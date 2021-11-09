Knaresborough gigabit broadband

The firm says its Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, which aims to connect 15.5 million homes by the end of 2021, offers average download speeds of 1,130Mbps.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Harrogate the latest area to benefit.

“We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.”

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.