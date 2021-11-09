Knaresborough gigabit broadband
Virgin Media O2 has this week added thousands of homes across Knaresborough and Harrogate to its gigabit network of broadband speeds 21 times faster than the local average.
The firm says its Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, which aims to connect 15.5 million homes by the end of 2021, offers average download speeds of 1,130Mbps.
Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Harrogate the latest area to benefit.
“We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.”
As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.
As part of this week’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in Knaresborough, Killinghall and Pannal to gigabit speeds.