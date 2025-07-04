Knaresborough filmmakers win acclaim in USA for new 'short' which offers real hope on climate change

Two Knaresborough filmmakers say they are surprised and delighted that their new ‘short’ is making an impact far and wide including the USA.

Since it streamed earlier in the year, No One Is an Island has already won awards internationally and been received well in America, in particular.

The work of David Bunting and James McKay, two talented Knaresborough men with lengthy experience in films and animation, the audience-friendly and incredibly creative 10-minute long film brings together beautiful animation with powerful climate science.

Local audiences can see this acclaimed film at the Harrogate Odeon next week in an event called See the Future Differently presented by Zero Carbon Harrogate and Harrogate Film Society.

Kevin Langford, Manager Harrogate Odeon, filmmakers David Bunting and James McKay, Jemima Parker, chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, Sunita Soundur, Climate Action Coordinator of Zero Carbon Harrogate, and Coun Paula Stott of Harrogate Film Society. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Director David Bunting, who began his career with an an internship in Visual Effects at Walt Disney Feature Animation, France, said: “Our aim with the film wasn't to spread more doom and gloom about climate change.

"We wanted the film to be human and watchable.

"We wanted to make an emotional connection and move and inspire people to realise that change is achievable.

"It shows that we can live a good life without damaging the environment."

Knaresborough filmmakers David Bunting and James McKay with the poster for the Harrogate event created by Sunita Soundur of Zero Carbon Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Working with James McKay, an animation story artist and filmmaker with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of roles, including graphic novelist, No One Is an Island offers a warm mix of the personal and the scientific, inspired by research by Professor Julia Steinberger at the University of Leeds.

Showing during Net Zero Week, No One Is an Island will be part of a double bill on Wednesday, July 9 at 7pm with 2040, a feature-length hybrid documentary which also mixes animation with real life footage to showcase practical solutions to the climate crisis which, in fact, are already happening.

David Bunting and James McKay will be there in person for a live Q&A after both films are shown.

Also appearing in person will be renowned scientist Dr Joel Millward-Hopkins who is currently working as a Senior Researcher with a focus on modelling human wellbeing at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, with Professor Julia Steinberg.