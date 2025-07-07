Knaresborough dance school hailed after triumphant bronze medal win in World Cup
Providing dance opportunities to children and young people across the Knaresborough area since 2010, Freedom Performing Arts sent two teams to Burgos in Spain last week to compete against 5,000 dancers from 65 countries in this year’s Dance World Cup.
The Freedom Performing Arts team for children aged six-to-nine emerged with a bronze medal after an incredible display for their Mini Large Group Showstopper.
The result makes them – officially - the third best in the world.
The independent school’s founder Amy Meikle said: “I’m so proud of everyone.
"What they have achieved is unbelievable.
“A huge thank you to our incredible dance parents for getting them here and supporting us all in this amazing opportunity.”
In total, 41 dancers from Freedom Performing Arts performed ten pieces across two teams - a Junior team for children aged six-to-nine and a Senior team for children aged 14-plus.
The strength of the Knaresborough Dance School was recognised in the House of Commons last week when Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon praised the youngster’s incredible achievements.
“Freedom Performing Arts are doing Knaresborough, and the whole country, proud by representing England on the world stage,” said the Lib Dem MP.
"Their story is a testament to the incredible talent, dedication and community spirit we have in our area.”
Mr Gordon had asked the Leader of the House for a debate in Government time on support for grassroots dance and performance groups, highlighting the school’s success in raising £30,000 from local sponsors.
The school started with Street Dance lessons held at Aspin Primary School in Knaresborough one night a week and has now grown into one of the biggest schools in the area.
More than 230 students aged between three and 18 attend a range of more than 50 classes every week devoted to Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Street Dance and Musical with commercial and street dance being at the forefront of what the school does best.
For more information, visit: https://www.freedomperformingarts.co.uk/