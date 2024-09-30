Knaresborough dad-of-two celebrating after completing five ultra-marathons over five days for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad-of-two from Knaresborough has completed the mammoth challenge of running an ultra-marathon each day for five days, raising funds for the BookTrust.

Daniel Molesworth, Director of Data at Emerald Publishing in Leeds, has raised over £3,200 for the charity, exceeding his target amount of £2,500.

Dan’s extraordinary challenge saw him run a total of 300km, an average of 60km per day and ascending nearly 8000m, almost the height of Mount Everest.

Dan travelled on Wainwright’s Coast to Coast route where his journey began at St Bees in Cumbria on September 25, crossing the finish line at Robin Hood’s Bay on September 29.

Dan’s passion for running began during the Covid-19 lockdowns, providing a much-needed escape and headspace.

His love for endurance challenges has grown, leading him to take on this monumental task.

Dan’s motivation is further fuelled by his commitment to the BookTrust, a charity that resonates deeply with him as a parent who cherishes reading to his children.

The BookTrust is Emerald Publishing’s chosen charity for 2024, and the academic publisher has been raising funds throughout the year through a variety of different activities.

On completing the challenge, Dan said: “A rollercoaster of emotions doesn’t even come close to describing the feeling.

"The highs were amazing and the lows were extremely challenging.

"I can’t understand how the body can go from barely being able to walk one minute, to knocking out a sub 30 minute 5km the next.

“Anyone who saw me during a low point will have soon heard me belting out songs and reciting children’s books at the top of my voice as I looked to inject a little more energy into my legs and take my mind off the pain.

"I feel so privileged to have gotten the chance to run across such beautiful countryside and I’m in no doubt whatsoever that I couldn’t have done this without the support from everyone at Emerald and beyond, and all those donations to such a worthy cause."

The impressive challenge coincided with Emerald Publishing’s Big Walk which took place on September 27.

A group of Emerald colleagues took part in a sponsored walk at various locations throughout the UK and beyond, with colleagues from locations such as Dubai and Kaula Lumpar also taking part in the fundraising event.

The BookTrust aims to ensure every child has access to the joy of reading, a mission Daniel wholeheartedly supports.

By undertaking this challenge, Daniel hopes to raise significant funds and awareness for BookTrust, helping to provide books and reading opportunities to children across the country.

You can donate to Booktrust by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/daniel-molesworth-1722242380092