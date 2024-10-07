Knaresborough councillors donate thousands to urgent campaign to save 'vital part of our local heritage'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local councillors have made donations to support the Knaresborough Forest Park project and protect 60 acres of greenbelt land near Harrogate.

A community benefit society, Long Lands Common, has raised about £900,000 through a mix of grants and loans to buy nine fields to create a green corridor stretching from the River Nidd in Knaresborough to Nidderdale Greenway near Bilton.

The aim was to protect the land - once part of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough - preserving it as a community woodland and nature reserve while incorporating community food growing and traditional crafts like coppicing.

A Crowdfunding page has been launched to try raise the outstanding £300,000 needed to clear the remaining debt before interest charges start accumulating in November.

Supporting green project - From left, Chris Kitson, from Long Lands Common, Coun Arnold Warneken, Coin Matt Walker and Alison Organ, also from Long Lands Common, walking through the open fields at Knaresborough Forest Park. (Picture contributed)

So far half that amount has been raised.

Coun Matt Walker, who represents the Knaresborough West division on North Yorkshire Council and donated £2,610, said: “This land is more than just a patch of greenbelt, it’s a vital part of our local heritage.

“We have a unique opportunity to preserve it for future generations but time is running out.”

The member for the council’s Ouseburn division, Coun Arnold Warneken, who donated £2,390, said he was “inspired” to get involved by the hard work of everyone involved in the project.

An aerial view of Knaresborough Forest Park. (Picture contributed)

He said: “I strongly encourage everyone to go and visit the park and experience the breathtaking views.

“We have made great progress but I’m urging everyone who cares about the environment and our community to donate whatever they can.”

With the deadline fast approaching to repay the loan, members of Local Lands Common are urging the public to donate or become shareholders.

Membership secretary Alison Organ said: “We are truly thankful to Arnold and Matt for their invaluable support.

"While we were able to buy the land in early August, we now find ourselves in a race against time to raise the necessary funds to repay the bridging loans by November 5, before interest starts accruing

“We encourage people to become shareholders to gain ownership of the land.”

To make a donation or for more information, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/long-lands-community