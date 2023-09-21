Knaresborough council has ‘long shopping list’ of services it could deliver in double devolution

River Nidd in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Town Council (KTC) is optimistic it can run services and assets as part of North Yorkshire Council’s double-devolution agenda.

Town councillor David Goode gave a presentation to the Harrogate & Knaresborough area constituency committee yesterday about the challenges Knaresborough currently faces and his hopes for how the town council can evolve over the coming years.

Currently, KTC, which is on the same level of local government as parish councils, charges a council tax precept of £25.85 per household a year for band D properties. This allows it to provide services including Knaresborough’s Christmas lights, put on some local events and offer grant support to local charities.

It also runs assets including two allotments, a playing field and Knaresborough Wellbeing Hub.

North Yorkshire Council has promised to hand more powers to parish councils through what it has called double-devolution — and a pilot scheme is set to start next year.

Cllr Goode said the town council in Knaresborough has been considering its options for a couple of years and has a “long shopping list” of assets or services it could deliver as part of the programme.

It has already submitted an expression of interest in running the town’s weekly Wednesday market for the double-devolution pilot.

He said other potential future options include running public toilets, car parks, civic buildings like Conyngham Hall and Knaresborough House or leisure facilities like Knaresborough Pool.

Cllr Goode also said the town council was considering utilsing Localism Act 2011 legislation to take control of community assets.

He said that any asset transfer between North Yorkshire Council to Knaresborough Town Council must be supported by residents.

He said: “If we’re going to keep community enthusiasm for this programme, residents have to see positive results. We need to walk before we can run. We need to balance services that are potential revenue generators with those that are just a cost on the council.

“This assumes any transfer from North Yorkshire Council comes with funding to maintain the current service levels that it’s run at. Where there is potential to invest, the cost has to be justified and taken only after full consultation with local residents.”