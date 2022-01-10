Knaresborough club calls for newcomers
Rotary in Knaresborough will celebrate its 60th birthday later this year and it is calling for new members.
The group is looking for men and women due to losing members over recent years.
Spokesman Brian Souter said: “Rotary is a global organisation with 1.4 million members world-wide, whose motto is ‘Service Above Self’.
“Rotary in Knaresborough’s recent projects have supplied laptops for schools home learning, Robotic Cats for Dementia Forward, support for Resurrected Bites and Knaresborough Foodbank, help to staff vaccination centres, Shoeboxes and Christmas Toys, crocus planting and providing a gardening task force for Knaresborough in Bloom at Bebra Gardens. Support for PhysioNet, a charity founded by a Knaresborough Rotarian.
“Internationally Rotary has helped to almost eradicate Polio, responded to disasters with Shelterbox and supported clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries.
“At the heart of Rotary is fellowship and the opportunity to make long lasting friendships.”
To find out more about Rotary visit www.knaresborough.rotary1040.org or find the group on Facebook or email [email protected]