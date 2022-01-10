Knaresborough club calls for newcomers

The group is looking for men and women due to losing members over recent years.

Spokesman Brian Souter said: “Rotary is a global organisation with 1.4 million members world-wide, whose motto is ‘Service Above Self’.

“Rotary in Knaresborough’s recent projects have supplied laptops for schools home learning, Robotic Cats for Dementia Forward, support for Resurrected Bites and Knaresborough Foodbank, help to staff vaccination centres, Shoeboxes and Christmas Toys, crocus planting and providing a gardening task force for Knaresborough in Bloom at Bebra Gardens. Support for PhysioNet, a charity founded by a Knaresborough Rotarian.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Internationally Rotary has helped to almost eradicate Polio, responded to disasters with Shelterbox and supported clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries.

“At the heart of Rotary is fellowship and the opportunity to make long lasting friendships.”