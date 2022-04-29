Knaresborough Civic Society bids to boost town’s heritage

Knaresborough Castle. Picture Gerard Binks

The group, which saw a new committee elected last October, has announced its ambitious 2030 Rebirth Strategy which sets out how to promote the natural and architectural heritage of the town’s forest, gorge and castle.

“It’s an exciting work in progress, thanks largely to the groundwork started by David Rhodes,” said Civic Society spokesman Andy Grinter who urged that more help is needed.

“The fact is the committee needs more members and greater resources in order to bring it to fruition.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This could be a fascinating and rewarding project for anyone interested in the town’s future, particularly as it ties in with the 2023 local government reorganisation and potentially securing investment and recognition from the new unitary authority.

“Otherwise, if you have skills such as an ability to decipher professional planning notifications and appraise design features, or you have a certain flair when it comes to social media, or you find keeping simple accounts easy, or you’re good at project management and above all you’re inclined to allocate some time, then please for a whole host of reasons, consider volunteering with us.”

Since the Civic Society’s new committee was formed, it has rebranded its logo, website and put together a programme of events for 2002, including the first Civi Day.

“Our key objective remains to be in a position to finalise and publish our ambitious 2030 Rebirth Strategy which details how we wish to see the remarkable natural and built heritage of Knaresborough’s forest, gorge and castle promoted nationally,” added Andy.

“We’re quite unabashed to say that as a civic society, we want more people to share the wider sense of unity and collective responsibility that defines and shapes our town, so we thought we’d just share with you some of what we hope the future holds and see if we can entice new and past members to join us.”