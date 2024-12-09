Knaresborough Christmas Market is saved after Storm Darragh and ready to be unleashed

Organisers of this year’s Knaresborough Christmas Market are keeping their fingers crossed for no repeat of last weekend’s dangerous winds which caused its rescheduling.

The two-day Knaresborough Christmas Market was scheduled to take place last Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.

Knaresborough town centre was to have been filled with 60-plus stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and locally-sourced produce – plus a whole host of other festive events rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display.

But the arrival of Storm Darragh and high winds forced the hard-working volunteers behind it to make the difficult decision to postpone Knaresborough Christmas Market on safety grounds.

This year's popular Knaresborough Christmas Market will end with a spectacular Fireworks Finale above the castle. (Picture Charlotte Gale Photography)

Now rescheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, while the market itself is centred around Knaresborough's historic Market Place, there will also be festive events, independent shops and eateries throughout the town.

The popular annual Christmas event, whose very existence was under threat less than 20 years ago in 2007, was recently named as among the top 10 'hidden markets' in the UK.

Compiled by printing experts Solopress, who analysed more than 60 Christmas markets across the UK, Knaresborough Christmas Market is ranked at number six on the best markets list, with a 4.5 rating out of 5.

The market will open at 10am on Saturday December 14 and Sunday, December 15, when the town centre will be filled with more than 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.

Also taking place this weekend in Knaresborough is the popular annual St John’s Church Christmas Tree Festival. (Picture Charlotte Gale Photography)

Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the festive atmosphere, as shoppers browse the brightly lit stalls and local independent shops.

Also taking place this weekend in Knaresborough is the popular annual St John’s Church Christmas Tree Festival.

The market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday with a fireworks finale above the castle, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said: "We are keen that the market benefits the town as a whole.

Back after Storm Darragh - Rescheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, Knaresborough Christmas Market itself will be centred around the historic Market Place. (Picture contributed)

"Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other organisations and businesses to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events taking place in Knaresborough over the market weekend."

Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee member Charlotte Gale said: "We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer.

“We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street."

The centre of Knaresborough is largely pedestrianised for the Christmas market, but a free Park and Ride is available all weekend from the GSPK car park on Manse Lane to Chapel Street.

Buses will run from 8am to 5.30pm throughout the weekend.

Organised by a committee of volunteers including representatives from Knaresborough & District Chamber, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Rotary Club, the market’s charity partners this year include Knaresborough Rotary, Knaresborough Lions, St John Ambulance, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club.

As for this weekend’s weather forecast for Knaresborough, Saturday is expected to see light rain and a gentle breeze while Sunday is predicted to have sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

For more information, visit: https://knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk/