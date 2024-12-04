Knaresborough Christmas Market is named in top ten in UK as organisers gear up for launch this weekend

A popular annual Christmas market near Harrogate which nearly disappeared less than 20 years ago has been named among the top 10 'hidden markets' in the UK.

Compiled by printing experts Solopress, who analysed more than 60 Christmas markets across the UK, Knaresborough Christmas Market is ranked at number six on the best markets list, with a 4.5 rating out of 5.

An entire weekend of festive fun, the market will open at 10am on Saturday, December 7, when Knaresborough town centre will be filled with 60-plus stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and locally-sourced produce.

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday, Knaresborough Christmas Market will be accompanied by a vast range of events across the town over the entire weekend. (Picture contributed)

Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of local dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the uniquely festive atmosphere, as shoppers browse the brightly lit stalls and local independent shops.

Knaresborough Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said: “Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from traders and visitors alike.

"The 2024 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders.”

Running from 10am-5pm on both on Saturday and Sunday 8, Knaresborough Christmas Market will be accompanied by a vast range of events across the town over the weekend.

Featured will be live festive entertainment, a free park and ride, a stunning Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Parish Church and a spectacular firework finale set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The public are also invited to take in the picturesque viaduct river view, explore Knaresborough’s Castle grounds and Tudor Courthouse museum (open 10am-4pm), visit Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only) and enjoy the fun Christmouse trail.

The organisers of Knaresborough Christmas Market first came together in 2007 after the future of the existing festive market was threatened.

Representatives from Knaresborough & District Chamber, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Rotary Club now work together to promote, organise and ensure the future of the market.

A ‘Not for Profit’ enterprise, the market’s charity partners this year include Knaresborough Rotary, Knaresborough Lions, St John Ambulance, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club.