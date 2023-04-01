Knaresborough choir memorial concert raises £2,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research

St Mary’s Singers, alongside Knaresborough Silver Band, organised the event to remember and pay tribute to David Tankard, Simon Knowles and Philip Bothamley.

The three men had been important members of the choir, and all recently passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

Carmel Wake, a member of St Mary’s Singers, said: “David, Simon and Philip were much loved members of the choir, and their loss has been felt by everyone.

A Knaresborough choir has raised £2,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research after hosting a memorial concert

“As a Yorkshire group, it was important to all of us that we fundraised for Yorkshire Cancer Research. David, Simon and Philip all received their treatment and care in Yorkshire, so it just made sense to do it for a regional charity.”

The concert took place at St John’s Church in Knaresborough and was attended by more than 200 people, including family and friends of David, Simon, and Philip.

The guests joined 60 performers from the choir and band in celebrating the lives of the three men.

Carmel added: “The families of David, Simon and Philip were hugely supportive and really got behind the concert and helped to spread the word.

“We were stunned by the amount raised and the number of people who attended.”

The concert was one of many that St Mary’s Singers have performed alongside the Knaresborough Silver Band and when a memorial event was suggested, members were keen to get involved again.

Carmel continued: “The choir has been performing for more than 15 years.

"In that time it’s grown massively and we’ve been performing with the Silver Band for many of those years.

"It felt like the perfect occasion to perform together again to celebrate the lives three men who were a big part of the choir and of Knaresborough Silver Band.

“Initially it was going to be a small group of people performing from the band, but everyone wanted to take part because they all wanted to celebrate their friends.

“We tried to make the concert a real celebration of their lives and to include a touch of humour as well as the emotional tributes and music.”