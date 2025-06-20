Knaresborough charity event raises a 'huge' £128k for disadvantaged children in Yorkshire

A Knaresborough charity event has raised more than £125,000 for disadvantaged children

The impressive sum raised by the three fundraising events at Allerton Park last week is nothing new for the hard-working Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Since the Leeds-based charity launched in 2022, it has already raised £7 million and supported more than 50,000 children across more than 200 schools.

The week at Allerton Park kicked off with the charity’s brand-new wellness event, Yorkshire Reset, followed by the annual Yorkshire Polo and Yorkshire Clay Shoot events, bringing elegance and excitement to the heart of Yorkshire.

Incredible fundraiser for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Allerton Park near Knaresborough. (Picture DJB Photography)

Set within an English Marquee Company structure, the events raised a huge £128,895 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Charlotte Farrington, chief executive and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “With child poverty rates at their highest in 20 years, the need for our work has never been greater.

"Our events are so much more than an amazing day out, they are crucial to how we operate as a charity.

"To have raised £128,895 in just one week is a testament to the generosity of Yorkshire.”

Monies raised will support children in Yorkshire who are at a disadvantage due to ill health, disability or financial circumstance.

This includes helping to fund the charity’s Warm, Dry and Ready to Learn winter support campaign, which last year saw more than 10,000 items of winter essentials and 6,000 Christmas presents delivered to more than 2,000 children living in destitution across all four corners of Yorkshire.

Allerton Park was also host recently to the charity’s Schools Out Sport’s Day, giving 200 inner-city children the opportunity to experience the great Yorkshire countryside.

The sessions were held by former rugby union player, Charlie Beech, Leeds United Foundation Coach, Thomas Barker-Askew, Athletics coach, Helen Beck and ex-NRL and Super League Players, Quentin Laulu-Togagae and Suaia Matagi.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity would like to give thanks to major sponsor Lister Horsfall and co-sponsors Alexanders Prestige, DS Emotion, Allerton Park Horse Trials, Hall Brown Family Law, Howden Insurance, HACS, Bramham Polo Academy, Brown Trout and Leeds East Airport for their involvement across the series of events.