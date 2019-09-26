Knaresborough celebrates final weekend of UCI cycling championships with new festival

t was a wonderful day of celebrations last week when Knaresborough hosted the Party in the Castle to cheer on the UCI para-cycling event, and this weekend is set to be no different.

The town is now gearing up to welcome Knaresborough Autumnfest, which coincides with the final weekend of the UCI Road World Championships and is set to continue the community spirit.



It will run across Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.



As well as traditional activities like shopping, walks and live music, the event has a much more serious theme of sustainability behind it.



The festival will highlight the need for a more sustainable future, as well as showcasing all that Knaresborough has to offer.



Events which will show this include an ‘Imagine a zero carbon Knaresborough’ drop-in, organised by LoveSustainableKnaresborough for young people, adults and children in the Castle grounds on Saturday morning.



There will be a follow up drop-in at COGs in the afternoon, along with ZeroCarbonHarrogate and other groups, and displays from local artist James McKay.



Cycle and electric powered shuttles will be passing The Chapel in the Crag towards St Robert’s Cave, giving both locals and visitors a great view in an eco-friendly manner.



Upcycled clothes and antique stalls will also be on offer, as well as a zero carbon shop window trail around the town.Organisers of Autumnfest, Renaissance Knaresborough, are asking people to leave the car at home and experience the town on foot.



And alongside promoting a more environmentally-friendly future, the event will make the most of the area ‘welcoming the world’ for the UCI.



There will be a big screen in the Market Place, showing the cycling races as they pass through the district, as well as a cornucopia of activities for all to celebrate.



A spokesperson for Renaissance Knaresborough said: “It really is a ‘festival of Knaresborough’ but we are also about having fun.”



Many of the events are free but some require booking and spaces are limited.

For more information go to www.renaissanceknaresborough.co.uk