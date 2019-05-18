Knaresborough Castle in the pink to support Candlelighters campaign

Knaresborough Castle will be pretty in pink next month as part of a charity campaign.

Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is aiming to turn vast areas of Yorkshire pink.

The #PINKITUP drive is set to take over Yorkshire from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, June 16 with a range of fundraising activities and support planned.

The castle is showing its support for Candlelighters by being illuminated with pink light along with other landmarks including the First Direct Arena, Leeds Town Hall and Huddersfield Town Hall.

A spokesman said: “In partnership with Leeds Children’s Hospital, Candlelighters will be pinking up Ward 31, supporting the Oncology and Haematology clinic over at Leeds General Infirmary and are planning a Pink Pavillion Party at The Pavillion for children on the ward, as well as pink arts and crafts activities throughout the week.

“If you’d like to take part in #PINKITUP for Candlelighters this June, you can get your very own fundraising pack.

“They are full of fantastic fundraising ideas for you to choose from, including a #PINKITUP collection box, balloons, fundraising game, stickers and more.”

Email pink@candlelighters.org.uk or call on 0113 322 9283 for more information.