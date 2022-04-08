Knaresborough businessman turns boxer to aid hospice

Andy Kilduff, 51, hopes to punch through his fundraising target of £600 for the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, which his employers Pudsey-based Farmac Building Supplies support as their chosen charity.

“Colleagues, family and friends have been really supportive,” said Andy ahead of the bruising boxing challenge.

“To sum it up there are more people coming to watch me potentially get beaten up than they did to see me get married!

“There are 12 people to a table and there are three tables booked full of people coming to watch me at the sell-out fight night this weekend.”

To get fight-ready Andy has spent nine weeks of gruelling training at Golden Team Gym in Beeston.

“As part of the charity event organised by White Collar Fighter Company, I have been doing some intensive training for nine weeks at a local gym,” added Andy.

“I used to be quite active in my youth and wanted to get my fitness levels back, but I needed something to motivate myself.

“I have found the thought of getting beaten up has been the perfect motivation to go to gym three times a week.

“The training has been really hard but rewarding. They push you to your limits but they are respectful of your limits too. As we are getting closer to fight night it is getting more intense though.

“I am starting to feel nervous – there are some big blokes there!”

Despite the nerves, Andy says it is all for a good cause.

“I joined Farmac Building Supplies 12 months ago and they already had a charity partnership with Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, which cared for the Grandad and Dad of the business owners, James and Simon Beverley.

“I wanted to do something to support that and help make sure other families can get the support they need.”

Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Kirsty Christmas, says everyone at the hospice is in Andy’s corner.

“We wish Andy all the best as he steps into the ring to raise vital funds for local people needing our expert and compassionate care.

“We want to thank Farmac Building Supplies for their continued support too.

“As a charity we rely on the generous support of local people and organisations to help our care continue.”

First time fighter Andy says he will be fighting his fears as he walks out into the ring to his chosen song Jump Around by House of Pain.

“My main fear is being in spot light and I don’t want to get knocked out the first three seconds,” he said.

“I have been doing lots of skipping and light foot work to try to avoid that.”

Andy adds he wants to share thanks to everyone who is getting behind him.

“I’d really like to support the team at Golden Team Gym who have been really supportive and I would like to thank friends, family and customers of Farmac for their support too.”