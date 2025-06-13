Knaresborough Bed Race set for potentially 'stormy weather' on a day of spectacle and fun

The spectacular if challenging Knaresborough Bed Race has been taking place since 1966 come rain or shine but tomorrow may see it face a bit of stormy weather.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a hot and humid Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, race day, includes a warning of “heavy showers” which may cause “sudden flooding”.

Organised by the fantastic volunteers of the Knaresborough Lions, the charity fund-raising event is difficult to deter and unlikely to take the forecast lying down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, this mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest, has only been cancelled twice in its history, in 2020 and 2021 because of the restrictions of the Covid pandemic.

After a hot and humid Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, Knaresborough Bed Race day, includes a warning of “heavy showers”. (Picture contributed)

Back in 1998, heavy rain did force a compromise when the river crossing, which completes the 2.4 mile course, was cancelled.

Watched by an estimated 30,000 spectators each time, the Bed Race is now in its 58th edition after being launched back in 1966.

Knaresborough Bed Race Timetable

10am: Beds start to gather at Knaresborough Castle ahead of judging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Place and Cheapside will close at 10am, with the main closure of the A59/Knaresborough High Street coming into force at midday.

Midday: Closure of A59 from Knaresborough bus station to Harrogate Golf Club.

1pm: Parade of 90 beds will set off from Knaresborough Castle.

3pm: Race begins at Conyngham Hall. Teams set off at 10 second intervals and the whole race will be over in about 45 minutes.

4.30pm: Prize giving.

6pm: Roads reopen earlier if possible).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the race is over, Bed Fest will present a feast of live music at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre.

During the day, Conyngham Hall offers food and drink and the best seat in the house to watch Knaresborough Bed Race.

An array of stalls, food and drink vendors and entertainment will be available, including popular local band The Directors.

Cost to gain access to the ground is £3 per adult with those under 16 going in free.

This includes the chance of a prime vantage spot to watch the river crossing at the end of the race.