Knaresborough Bed Race 2019: What you need to know

Knaresborough people’s “wonderful spirit” has been hailed as organisers make the final preparations for the town’s internationally-famous Bed Race in a forthnight’s time.

Knaresborough Lions have announced that all plans and preparations are now in place for the 54th running of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race.

When is this year's Knaresborough Bed Race?

Saturday, June 8

What's this year's Knaresborough Bed Race theme?

The theme for 2019 is the county of ‘Yorkshire’ itself, with the 630 runners and riders taking their cue from God’s own county – wool to cricketers, famous folk to rhubarb and ginger, Hull to Halifax, Dales to Moors, industry to agriculture, mineworking, inventions, music, food, and the exquisite Yorkshire coastline.

What time does the Knaresborough Bed Race start?

For the thousands of spectators who crowd the town, the fun will start at 1pm when the teams will parade in all their finery from the castle down to Conyngham Hall field.

The fiercely-contested race of more than 2.4 miles will start at 3pm.

Where to watch Knaresborough Bed Race

The Castle Top is a must if you want to experience the expectation and excitement and see the beds in all their finery before the Parade.

The High Street is a fantastic place to watch the Parade and listen to the music played by the marching bands.

As for the race, you can watch the teams on at the start on Conyngham Hall field, give them your support as they struggle up Castle Ings, join the crowds in the Market Place, keep up as they hurtle down the High Street and then past the World‘s End pub and over High Bridge.

Many decide to watch the famous river crossing in Mackintosh fields or as they cross the finish line at Conyngham Hall.

A large LED screen will be in place in Conyngham Hall field to watch the action as it happens.

Who organises Knaresborough Bed Race?

It’s a long time since the Bed Race was first launched in 1966 and the event has grown so much it now depends on a huge effort by the whole town, not to forget a lot of support from the local authorities and businesses.

Knaresborough Lion’s organising committee chair, Richard Hall said: “The Great Knaresborough Bed Race typifies the wonderful spirit in the town and is a massive event for Knaresborough’s businesses.

“It takes a real community effort to organise and participate.

“But the event is also marked by warm and welcoming spectators, who help make this a strong family day for everyone concerned.”

Who benefits from Knaresborough Bed Race?

The Bed Race is organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions Club and provides a vehicle for money to be raised for charity and good causes.

It costs about £30,000 for the event to be staged but all money raised over and above costs goes to Lions charities, a minimum of 80 per cent of which is then donated to local good causes.

Teams taking part also use the event to raise money for their own charities.

Are roads closed for Knaresborough Bed Race?

As well as being hugely entertaining, there will be the usual road closures to facilitate the event.

Roads in and around Knaresborough will be closed to traffic from the middle of the day until 6.pm.

The Market and Silver Street, High Street, Bond End, part of Boroughbridge Road and Harrogate Road are closed from noon.

Temporary closures will also affect Cheapside, Castlegate, part of Brewerton Street, Fisher Street, High Bond End, Castle Ings and Waterside from Castle Mills to High Bridge.

Where can you park at Knaresborough Bed Race?

Knaresborough Lions have arranged for a free Park and Ride facility to run from the Knaresborough Technology Park on Manse Lane, and from ALM on Grimbalds Crag Close, both services running backwards and forwards to Chapel Street.

Visitors are advised to use this facility to reduce the level of parking on our residential streets - it is all free, both parking and the bus service, provided courtesy of TransDev.

Where can I find more information on this year's Knaresborough Bed Race?

Visit the organisers' website at www.bedrace.co.uk/about/race-day-information

