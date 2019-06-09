Knaresborough Bed Race 2019: 22 photos of Yorkshire's quirkiest race

The annual race through the town's streets - which culminates in a crossing of the River Nidd - has been held since 1966 and is organised by Knaresborough Lions. Each team consists of six runners, a passenger aged under 11 and a bed, which must be decorated in accordance with the race theme. The winners were GH Brooks with a time of 13:40:9, followed by Knaresborough Striders Men in 14:38 and Ripon Runners Men in 15:02:9. The fastest female team was Ripon Runners. The fastest mixed team was Flying Pullman and the Best Dressed Bed award went to Richard Taylor Runners. Although water levels in the Nidd were higher than normal due to the wet weather, the crossing went ahead under the close supervision of safety marshals.

