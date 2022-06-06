Knaresborough B&B donates to Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Denise Carter - owner of Newton House, which has 12 bedrooms - declared that £1 per night’s stay for every booking made from July 1 to 31st December 31 would be donated to the charity.

Denise Carter said: “We never know when accidents are going to happen, and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has saved many lives over the years.

“As well as personally knowing people who have been on the receiving end of their excellent service, I have an increasing number of guests at Newton House who like to go walking in the beautiful countryside around Knaresborough and in the Yorkshire Dales.

“It’s good to know the YAA is there for them, and I am very pleased to be able to help with our donation.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is an independent charity providing a lifesaving rapid response emergency service to 5 million people across the whole of Yorkshire.

It is operational seven days a week, 365 days a year and the charity currently attend an average of four incidents every day.

In 2020 the Yorkshire Air Ambulance responded to 1,365 incidents across Yorkshire and treated 922 patients.

Lin Stead, Regional Fundraising Manager (East & North) at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Newton House in Knaresborough for their support and for raising an impressive £1,250 through pledging £1 per night’s stay from July to December last year.