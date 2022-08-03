Knaresborough bank branch names manager

Heather Pearman joins with over 10 years’ experience in financial services, having previously worked in roles including relationship advisor, customer service manager and personal banker for Knaresborough’s Bradford & Bingley and Santander branches for 15 years.

Heather said: “The people of Knaresborough have been crying out for the return of financial services to this thriving market town and we hope the arrival of our community branch will deliver the essential support they’ve been missing.

“After some time away from Knaresborough it’s a privilege to return to the town I love, and engage with some of the familiar and new faces that make this town such a jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown.

“I look forward to integrating our new community branch into the heart of Knaresborough and delivering the much-needed local financial facilities for people and businesses in our area.”

In her new role, Heather will draw on her connections with the community and in-depth understanding of the town to support residents with a range of products and services, enabling them to achieve their financial goals.

Since the last bank in Knaresborough closed in 2021, North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council have worked closely in partnering with Newcastle Building Society to restore local access to High Street banking.

The community branch, at Knaresborough Library, opened in July to support locals with their savings, mortgage and investment needs.

Stuart Fearn, head of customer contact at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Recruiting people who have a real connection to Knaresborough has been a priority for our Society as we open a branch that we anticipate will be an important part of the local community.

“We want to create an impact not only by returning banking services to Knaresborough, but through wider community involvement, whether grant giving via the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, or through our colleague volunteering and other local support.