Knaresborough artist receives copy of his work on show at London’s Barbican Gallery Shop.

Andrew with his Pearly King artwork with his parents and Shirley Hudson, Artist and Art Studio workshop Leader.

Workers at the Knaresborough centre, presented a print by client Andrew, which is being featured at the Barbican Gallery Shop in London.

Artist and Art Studio workshop Leader at Bond End-based Henshaws, Sharon Hockin said: “He was very pleased and received the print with his parents.

“We also had the fantastic news that another one of our artist’s work had been accepted.”

Sharon added: “Abbey’s wonderful original piece is also being showcased at the Barbican.

“Abbey loves drawing and adds the most beautiful ink colour washes to her work.”

London-based Hart Club chose the piece by Knaresborough student Andrew to be printed and sold at the Barbican Art Gallery in the capital city.

Sharon added: “Andrew has attended the centre for over 15 years, working closely with one of our fabulous workshop leaders Shirley Hudson in the Art Studio.

“Andrew is very eager to get back to what he loves - painting and drawing.”

Andrew received a printed edition of his Pearly King drawing that was selected by Hart Club founder Helen Ralli to feature at the Barbican Art Gallery shop in London.

Helen visited Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre back in 2019 and was hugely inspired by what she saw.

The Hart Club CIC champion neurodiversity within the arts and provide a platform for neurodivergent artists to access creative and financial recognition for their work.