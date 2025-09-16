Knaresborough Allerton Park waste plant is a long-term 'headache' for North Yorkshire Council claims Green Party

A concerned Green Party councillor from Harrogate has warned that the case of Allerton Park shows incinerator contracts “are far from the silver bullet they’re claimed to be”.

Almost ten years after a contract was first awarded for a giant waste incinerator at Allerton Park outside Knaresborough following a high-profile battle with anxious residents in neighbouring villages, Green Coun Arnold Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division, claimed the plant had simply created a long-term “headache” for North Yorkshire Council and the environment.

“As we’ve seen with our own incinerator at Allerton Park in North Yorkshire, these facilities are far from the silver bullet they’re often claimed to be,” said Coun Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School,.

"They can quickly become a headache for councils, locking them into burning rather than recycling, and committing communities to years of emissions.

Harrogate Green Coun Arnold Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division, at Allerton Park Incinerator. (Picture contributed)

"Even under normal operating conditions, the regulation of those emissions raises serious questions."

Since it was built and opened in 2018, Allerton Park Waste Recovery plant has taken approximately 220,000 tonnes of waste collected by councils in York and North Yorkshire and 50,000 tonnes of business waste annually, diverting waste from landfill in the process.

As well as opposing plans for a new asphalt plant at the same site, which would be used to make road surface products, Coun Warneken and the local Greens are keen to highlight what they see are the negative aspects of a growing wave of new waste incinerator plants across the UK.

In particular, the Green Party is sounding the alarm over the proposed Tees Valley (TVERF) incinerator project.

It is also supporting Sutton Council which last month asked that Defra to reject an application to expand the amount of waste treated at the Beddington Energy Recovery Facility in South London.

"The Sutton case highlights doubts about whether councils can rely on contractors to monitor emissions effectively,” said Coun Warkenen,

"More importantly, it also illustrates wider concerns about the level of oversight provided by the Environment Agency.

"This combination could prove to be a ticking time bomb for public health.”