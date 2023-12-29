Healthcare heroes, community champions and a long-serving lollipop lady have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

The New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

This year’s list features 83 people from Yorkshire, including seven from the Harrogate District.

Mary Fisher, of Summerbridge in Nidderdale, has been awarded a BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for services to child road safety.

Mary Fisher with youngsters and staff members at Summerbridge Primary School

Aged 88, she has been a lollipop lady since 1975, ensuring the village’s children get to Darley and Summerbridge Community Primary School safely.

A spokesperson said: “She knows all the children by name, knows their birthdays and will give out more than 50 Easter eggs each year.”

Diana Lee, of Wetherby, has also received a BEM for services to the community in Collingham.

Professor Paul Emery OBE, of Harrogate, who is Versus Arthritis Professor of Rheumatology at the Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease, University of Leeds, has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to rheumatology.

Diana Lee gathered the social history research for 'Collingham and Linton Remembers', which included a blue plaque trail commemorating people from the village who went to war

Rev Anthony Collins, of Ripon, has received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to healthcare and to the community in Harrogate and Ripon.

Dr Heidi Probst, of Harrogate, who is a researcher, lecturer and lately director of the Health Research Institute at Sheffield Hallam University, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to radiography.

John Ward, of Harrogate, who is chairman of the Charles and Elsie Sykes Trust, has received an MBE for services to charity and to the community in Harrogate.

And there was also an MBE for Wetherby’s Dr Alasdair Cunningham Bruce, manager of the Boston Spa Renewed programme, for services to libraries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Everyone from Yorkshire receiving honour today represents the best in British communities.