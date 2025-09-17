King’s Award-winning Wetherby company hails success of West Yorkshire business programme

An award-winning winning Wetherby company say their potential has been “unlocked” with the help of a ground-breaking business support programme.

The King’s Award-winning Naturaw, which recently moved into a 30,000 sq ft production facility at Thorp Arch Estate in Wetherby to further expand its pet food business, said the Good Growth Programme had played such a key role in its impressive growth.

Delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice and funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the scheme has already created nearly 250 new jobs in the region.

“We’re doubling in size every two years and recruitment/skills continue to be one of our biggest challenges,” said Jess Warneken, founder of Naturaw.

Doubled in size - Chris Broadbent (Director at Wetherby firm' Naturaw) with Jess Warneken (Founder of Naturaw). (Picture contributed)

“That’s where the Good Growth Programme has played such a key role, helping us identify the right people to upskill within the business and look at how we take new team members on."

More than £1.8 million of funding has been given out to date as part of the Good Growth Programme, helping West Yorkshire small and medium-sized firms turn over £100,000 to grow by giving them access to five themed masterclasses covering marketing, people and skills, scaling operations, net zero and embracing digitisation.

Wetherby’s Naturaw says the initiative has been of direct benefit to its success.

Jess Warneken said: “We’ve certainly been boosted by the expertise of a local coach, who has worked with us on new marketing plans and website development.

"I can’t recommend the advice enough. When you are dealing with so many everyday challenges, the opportunity to get specialist assistance from someone who can step back and see the business holistically, is fantastic.”

The WYCA’s Good Growth Programme Manager David Wright said the tailored nature of support offered was crucial to the outcome of the scheme.

“Our success stems from the bespoke nature of the help offered, particularly the in-depth business diagnostics conducted by experienced local client managers to identify growth opportunities,” said Mr Wright.

"Combined with expert coaching, this tailored approach has enabled fully engaged SMEs to implement meaningful changes and accelerate their growth.”

More information at: www.wygoodgrowth.co.uk