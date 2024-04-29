Kind-hearted Harrogate manager who 'found her vocation in life' is to launch own home care business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veronica Manolache, a former Registered Manager at Right at Home in Ilkley, is just weeks away from launching her own franchise in Harrogate.

Born in Romania, Veronica travelled to England in 2013 at the age of 25 with a view to opening a small bistro.

She had already gained a degree in economics and had worked in various management and marketing roles back home, before deciding to follow a different career path in the care sector with Right at Home.

She says she is now in the position to pursue her passion for providing exceptional care services, while fulfilling a life-long dream of opening her own business.

“The concept of helping people and getting paid for it made me look into it further,” said Veronica.

"Since I was a child, I have always loved to help people.

"It made me happy to look after my elderly neighbours.”

Veronica has recently completed ten days of face-to-face New Owner Induction Training at National Office and her business is awaiting iCQC registration.

Now in her 30s, she believes that choosing to franchise with RaH has been a great decision.

“Franchising, especially in the care industry, can provide young entrepreneurs with a pathway to business ownership.

"Right at Home, in particular, has a proven business model and provides all the training and support you need, along with brand recognition, which brings instant credibility.”

She is currently building a strong team of care professionals to serve older and disabled adults in their community.

Veronica had originally started work as a bar manager in a UK pub before joining a care home in Leeds.

She received her NVQ qualifications before moving up the career ladder in various care settings.

Veronica said: “For the first time in my life, I felt that I had found my vocation.