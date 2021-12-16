Key figure steps down at Harrogate Homeless Project charity

Liz Hancock, chief executive of Harrogate Homeless Project, is to step down after 16 years.

Liz Hancock, chief executive at Harrogate Homeless Project, said she was sad to be stepping down after nearly two decades but it was time to "explore new opportunities".

"I would like to announce that after a fulfilling and rewarding career with Harrogate Homeless Project spanning 16 years I have decided that I would like to take some time to explore new opportunities.

"I will miss all of you who have supported HHP over the years and would like to say a huge thank you for the support, encouragement and friendship I have experienced during my time with the charity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I look forward to following HHP’s progress, particularly during its 30th anniversary next year."

Harrogate Homeless Project was founded back in 1991 to reduce the number of people sleeping rough in the area and provide sustained support towards independence.

In recent years HHP has benefited tremendously from nationwide initiatives such as No Second Night Out, increased funding from the generosity of various public groups, individuals and the Local Authority, all of which has allowed us to provide 24hr support at the hostel, and emergency relief for first-time rough sleepers in the area.

What it does: Harrogate Homeless Project

The HHP Hostel

A hostel on Bower Street in Harrogate offering a safe place for 16 residents to stay while we work together to identify goals and provide support to reach those goals.

Springboard Day Centre

HHP's Springboard day centre at Wesley House on Oxford Street in Harrogate town centre provides meals, shower facilities, laundry, clothing, GP services, therapies, skills training, advice and practical support for anyone who is currently experiencing homelessness or in need of support around their housing situation.

Rough sleeping in Harrogate

Anyone can get in touch with HHP if they see someone sleeping rough

Telephone: 01423 566900

Harrogate Homeless Project relies heavily on donations and volunteers to keep its services running, which faced challenges during the various Covid lockdowns.

In particular, HHP needs regular funding from individuals and businesses to help us expand our day centre to offer wider health, wellbeing and skills training services.

As for the future of Harrogate Homeless Project, the charity will be recruiting out for the role of CEO.