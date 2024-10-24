Just hours until spectacular night of Genesis music at historic Harrogate village church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s just hours until a spectacular music event featuring the ‘greatest rock album of all time’ is launched in a stunning Harrogate village church - and the music techs are hard at work.

The two legendary albums by Pink Floyd and Genesis will feature on vinyl at the magnificent All Saints Church in the village of Kirkby Overblow on a giant vintage sound system as part of a charity fundraising night.

Even we speak, the hi fi is being tweaked and re-tuned to take advantage of the Grade II listed church’s incredible and unique acoustics after the volunteer tech team loaded the huge speakers and more into this historic building.

Taking place on Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm, The Prog Rock ‘Listening Night’ event will give pride of place on a giant ‘wall of sound’ to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon (1973) and Genesis’s Foxtrot (1972).

Sound guys - The volunteer tech team hard at work preparing the giant sound system at the magnificent All Saints Church in the village of Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate for two legendary albums by Pink Floyd and Genesis. (Picture contributed)

Released on March 1,1973 by Harvest Records in the UK and Capitol Records in the USA, Dark Side of the Moon has been certified 14x platinum in the UK and has sold a total of more than 45 million copies worldwide.

It proved to be the band’s breakthrough album but the start of the demise of group unity.

Released on September 15, 1972 on Charisma Records, Foxtrot is regarded as one of the most important prog albums and features original Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel with Phil Collins still on drums.

The lead singer at the time was Peter Gabriel.

The night’s music will be introduced by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

The Prog Rock ‘Listening Night’ event is only one of two music happenings that week at All Saints organised by the Friends of All Saints Church.

The following evening, Friday, October 25 will see the return of the more informal ‘Social Event’ where the audience members bring own favourite vinyl to be played on the huge sound system.

The history of All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow stretches all the way back to the 14th century.

The village is located five miles from Harrogate.

To book tickets, please visit: https://kirkbyoverblow.org/events/4/details