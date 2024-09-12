Just hours until international superstar DJs and clubbers take over the Stray in Harrogate

The Stray in Harrogate has hosted some huge events in the past but nothing as big as this forthcoming weekend's dance music festival which boasts a legendary member of Happy Mondays.

It may not quite be Glastonbury but Love to be... Festival will feature three separate stages, as well as an impressive line up of international headline DJs and live music acts to delight the most committed of clubgoers.

Located near to Oatlands Drive on the Stray not far from where the fun fair was recently set up, this green field festival comes to Harrogate with a long pedigree in the UK's club scene.

Tracing its routes back to Sheffield’s Music Factory, this major event guarantees a genuine night of clubbing atmosphere and cutting-edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers and drag hosts.

Festival site map - Love to be... Festival will feature three different stages on the Stray in Harrogate this Saturday with international headline DJs and live music acts. (Picture contributed)

Taking place this Saturday, September 14 from noon to 11pm, Love to be... Festival will feature the very best established DJs and the hottest new names on Harrogate’s lush parkland.

The stellar line-up will include Roger Sanchez, Darius Syrossian, Barbara Tucker (live), Adelphi Music Factory, Allister Whitehead, K-Klass DJ and Bez of Happy Mondays.

As well as the main stage, which is open air, the one-day music event also features The Cafe Mambo stage, which has an indoor area, and the VIP stage, which is for VIP ticket holders only.

Love to be... Festival will support The Ostrich charity, which aims to prevent teenage suicide through advice and support services.

The festival has a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs with bag checks on entry and security on patrol inside the event ready to perform random searches in the event of suspicious activity.

For information and tickets, visit: https://www.lovetobeevents.co.uk/festival