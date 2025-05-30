Just hours until Harrogate launch of Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th May 2025, 14:31 BST

Harrogate is set for an ‘unforgettable weekend' as the fantastic Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday.

The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival will run at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1.

The brainchild of Phase 4 Computers, Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists, the festival is built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, visitors can explore retro gaming, AAA PC gaming, arcade machines, competitive gaming, and exclusive merchandise stalls, while also discovering table top games, rare collectables, and hands-on toy experiences.

Rich Towers-Forth, festival organiser and owner of Phase 4 Computers, "Odyssey is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of gaming culture, built by and for enthusiasts.

The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival will run at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. (Picture contributed)
The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival will run at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. (Picture contributed)

"With an incredible mix of gaming, toys, and a town-wide treasure hunt, Odyssey 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend for gamers, collectors, and families alike."

Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival: Highlights not to miss

Retro Video Gaming & Arcade Machines.

AAA Titles & Competitive Gaming.

Merchandise Stalls & collectables.

Food & Drink for All Gamers.

New Toy Section by ToyLand Toy Shop.

Collectors Card Treasure Hunt – Sponsored by Harrogate BID.

For tickets for Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival, visit: www.odysseygamingfestival.co.uk

News you can trust since 1836
