Just hours until Harrogate launch of Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival 2025

Harrogate is set for an ‘unforgettable weekend' as the fantastic Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival will run at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1.

The brainchild of Phase 4 Computers, Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists, the festival is built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, visitors can explore retro gaming, AAA PC gaming, arcade machines, competitive gaming, and exclusive merchandise stalls, while also discovering table top games, rare collectables, and hands-on toy experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Towers-Forth, festival organiser and owner of Phase 4 Computers, "Odyssey is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of gaming culture, built by and for enthusiasts.

The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival will run at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. (Picture contributed)

"With an incredible mix of gaming, toys, and a town-wide treasure hunt, Odyssey 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend for gamers, collectors, and families alike."

Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival: Highlights not to miss

Retro Video Gaming & Arcade Machines.

AAA Titles & Competitive Gaming.

Merchandise Stalls & collectables.

Food & Drink for All Gamers.

New Toy Section by ToyLand Toy Shop.

Collectors Card Treasure Hunt – Sponsored by Harrogate BID.

For tickets for Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival, visit: www.odysseygamingfestival.co.uk