Just days until North Yorkshire hosts one of greatest indie music festivals in the UK
Running from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29 in the beautiful setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk, this independent, family-friendly festival is a Latitude of the north, featuring music, comedy, literary and spoken word, science, workshops, outdoor arts, sport, children’s, wellbeing, Wilderwild and cinema.
All three days include musical gems, from indie rock to Grime, acoustic folk to World Music.
Among the Deer Shed highlights are:
Friday
The Coral, Pillow Queens, Liz Lawrence, Morgan Harper-Jones and Jessica Winter and Yorkshire Grime act Chiedu Oraka.
Saturday
Bombay Bicycle Club, BC Camplight, Personal Trainer, Picture Parlour, John Francis Flynn and Jordanian psychedelic-disco-popster Ziyad Al-Samman.
Sunday
CMAT, The Go Team, Stornoway, Bess Atwell, Fat Dog, King Creosote, Annie Dressner and Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand.
The hard-working organisers behind what is the 14th annual Deer Shed Festival are delighted to have The Horne Section as comedy headliner.
Joining the latter will be Shaparak Khorsandi, Andrew Maxwell, Sikisa, Felicity Ward, Athena Kugblenu , Lorna Rose Treen and more.
The Literary & Spoken Word stage will see appearances from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Vanessa Kisuule, Simon Armitage, John Niven and Aniefiok Ekpoudom.
Also appearing is a favourite of the Deer Shed crowd over the years – Harrogate-based DJ Rory Hoy.
The latter will be playing on Saturday 11.45am-12.30pm and Sunday 9.45pm-12.30am.
Information: https://deershedfestival.com/