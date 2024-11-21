Just days away until what promises to be a major highlight of Harrogate’s festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final crucial touches are being put in place for Harrogate’s magical family pantomime with less than a week until the curtain is raised.

Running from Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, January 19, 2025, Beauty and the Beast promises sparkle, silliness, and side-splitting fun for the whole family.

With tickets for the December dates of Harrogate Theatre’s award-winning seasonal spectacular already selling fast, audiences are being advised to snap up the best seats as soon as they can.

The seasoned team behind this new version of a tale as old as time have been working hard all year to ensure a magical Christmas experience for the young, old and everyone else in between.

Beauty and the Beast - The spectacular cast of this year's Harrogate Theatre panto is ready to light up the stage with the legendary Tim Stedman returning for the 24th year. (Picture contributed)

This year’s panto is written by David Bown with the original idea by the late Phil Lowe, alongside additional material from Marcus Romer, Tim Stedman, and Michael Lambourne.

Marcus Romer directs once again, joined by Assistant Director Michael Lambourne, musical director Nick Lacey and choreographer David Lee.

"It's going to be a fantastic show,” said Marcus, “I am really enjoying working with the team again.

"We can't wait to share the Harrogate panto joy with everyone.”

The spectacular cast is ready to light up the stage with the legendary Tim Stedman returning for an incredible 24th year as the hilarious Philippe Fillop.

Harrogate Theatre is also delighted to have Harry Wyatt back for his second year, bringing fabulous flair to the role of Madame Bellie Fillop.

Anna Campkin, who charmed audiences as Tammy the Cat last year, returns, this time in the role of Belle.

Michael Lambourne, after years of villainy, trades in his baddie hat to play Baron Bon Bon while also taking on the role of Assistant Director.

Colin Kiyani, a Harrogate panto favourite, is set to dazzle as the mysterious Beast/Prince.

Making her Harrogate Theatre debut, Joanne Sandi is ready to delight and terrify as the wickedly wonderful baddie Mona Lisa.

Extremely talented Zach Atkinson and local actor Ellen Carnazza will add sparkle to the stage as this year’s ensemble and swing performers.

Tickets are available by calling 01423 502116 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/beauty-and-the-beast/