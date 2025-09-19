Just days after closing a popular Harrogate pub is to return after relocating

A popular Harrogate pub which closed only a few days ago is to reopen in a new relocation in the town.

When The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen announced it was to close after just 18 months, it came as a surprise to the regulars on John Street in Harrogate.

The pub had announced the news on social media saying: “We opened in March 2024 and since then have been blown away by the support, soul and love from our customers every day we’ve opened.

“Since taking over from the Pitcher & Piano brand we have trebled sales, hundreds of thousands of pints sold, even more cocktails.

The popular Four Leaf Irish pub in Harrogate is to reopen in a new location after closing temporarily. (Picture contributed)

"Yet, despite our best efforts over recent months, have been unable to reach a commercial agreement that would have not only helped us be commercially viable, but to continue to trade to the level we strive to.

“So, with that, the premises will cease to trade as The Four Leaf Harrogate after Sunday 28th September.”

Owners Marstons PLC said they would be taking over the venue from September 29.

Now comes the good news that the team at the Four Leaf Harrogate, known for the craic, good pints, live music and TYV sport, has “agreed heads of terms to take over the Foundry Harrogate in its entirety, free of tie and any retail agreement.

“From all at The Four Leaf Harrogate, thank you for an amazing experience and we’ll definitely see you all again soon.”

"Watch this space for more announcements soon.”