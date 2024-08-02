Just a week to go until return of three-day beer festival in Harrogate hosted by award-winning brewery

There's just seven days to go until another of Harrogate's exceptional independent breweries hosts the return of its fantastic three-day beer festival.

Such was the success of last summer’s Hookstone Hooley, Harrogate Brewing Co is bringing it back in a week’s time with three guest breweries, live music performances and two food vendors.

Plus there will be extra coverage at the site on Hookstone Chase in Harrogate just in case the sunny weather turns to rain.

Run by Julie Joyce alongside her husband Joe, this year's Hookstone Hooley will see them team up with three fellow local breweries including Brew York, Meanwood Brewery and Pig Love Brewing Co with each bringing their own unique twist on craft beer.

Each brewery will have their own pop-up bar and visitors can also enjoy live music, cocktails and delicious food from Jimmy Macks Tacos and Tiro Sicilian Street food.

Sunday will be the Family Day, with a huge range of activities, outdoor games and face painting.

Tickets must be purchased to attend specific days and times with adult tickets receiving a beer glass to be used throughout and take home.

The Hookstone Hooley Sessions timetable

Harrogate Brewing Co, Unit 7 Hookstone Centre, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate

Friday, August 9: 5pm -11pm

Saturday, August 10: 12.30pm-5.30pm and 6pm-11pm

Sunday, August 11: 2pm–8pm

Please note – If you do not have a ticket for the correct session you will not be permitted entry into the Taproom or surrounding area.

Children will only be permitted to attend the Saturday and Sunday day sessions and must be supervised at all times.

Children and young adults aged 5-17 will require a child’s ticket to attend.

For children aged under five attendance is free.

Harrogate Brewing Co, which prides itself traditional, classic brewing, won four awards at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) annual Beer X convention in Liverpool earlier in the year.

Its aim is to create beers which pay tribute to the rich history of Harrogate, the people that live here and its wonderful natural landscape.

For more information and to book your Hooley tickets online, visit: https://harrogatebrewery.co.uk/beer-festival